2 people arrested in Pretoria for breaking lockdown funeral regulations

Police have urged the public to make sure only 50 mourners attend funeral services during the pandemic in line with government regulations.

JOHANNESBURG - Police in Pretoria arrested two people from Soshanguve for violating the Disaster Management Act during a funeral.

The number of people gathered for the ceremony far exceeded the 50-person maximum.

Video footage of Friday’s incident was being widely shared on social media. In the video clip, a 33-year-old woman threatened police and told them to “stand aside and leave them to bury the deceased” while mourners buried their loved one.

The woman was released on a warning and is expected to appear before the Soshanguve Magistrate Court on 3 September.

A family member who organised the funeral was handcuffed for failing to ensure adherence to the regulations by the mourners.

The family member was also released and was expected to appear before the Soshanguve Magistrate Court on 24 August.

The acting Gauteng provincial commissioner of police, Major-General Johan Ndlovu, urged the public to make sure that only 50 mourners attend funeral services during the pandemic in line with government regulations.

“The COVID-19 pandemic, and people losing their lives to the virus, is no joke. Anyone that deliberately flouts the regulations exposes those around them to a high risk of contracting the coronavirus,” Ndlovu said in a statement on Sunday.

“In fact, mourners who do not fall within the list of persons permitted to attend funerals during the lockdown place an unnecessary extra burden on the grieving family who deserve the space to give their loved ones a dignified send-off, without the added responsibility of ensuring compliance to regulations during the funeral,” he added.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.