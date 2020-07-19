Woman’s body found floating near Kalk Bay Harbour

It's understood two local divers saw the body and brought it to shore earlier on Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - The body of a woman has been found floating in the water near the Kalk Bay Harbour, in Cape Town.

The circumstances of how she ended up in the water are unclear at this stage.



Police have opened an inquest docket.

National Sea Rescue Institute spokesperson Craig Lambinon said: “The body of an unidentified female, suspected to be between the ages of 30-40, was brought to the shoreline by local divers. Police have started investigations. It appears that local fishermen had seen the lady on Saturday night at Kalk Bay Harbour but no is reported to have witnessed her going into the water.”

