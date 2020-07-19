Veld fire damages City Power infrastructure in Mondeor

Residents from several areas in the south of Johannesburg were left without electricity. City Power has urged communities not to start fires near electricity infrastructure.

JOHANNESBURG – Several households in the south of Johannesburg have been left without electricity after a veld fire destroyed City Power infrastructure.

The power utility said its transformer substations in Mondeor caught alight after flames from nearby bushes spread to the roof of the substation - subsequently impacting on power supply to various areas.

Spokesperson Isaac Mangena said: “This affected power supply to [several areas]. Technicians are attending to the outage to ensure electricity is restored. Temporary solutions to restore power to the affected customers are being explored until a new mini-sub-station has been installed.”

Mangena discouraged residents from starting fires near its infrastructure.

“Veld fires have the potential to damage the infrastructure, we urge communities to refrain from starting fires near electricity infrastructure, as this inconveniences customers.”