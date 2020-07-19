20°C / 22°C
'Tsotsi' casting director Moonyeenn Lee dies after contracting COVID-19

In a statement on Sunday, Lee - who is said to have died on Saturday morning in Johannesburg.

20200718moonyeennleejpg
20200718moonyeennleejpg
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – South African casting director and agent, Moonyeenn Lee has died due to complications caused by the coronavirus.

A statement on Sunday said Lee died on Saturday, 18 July 2020, in Johannesburg.

Lee managed the casting of films such as _The Bang Bang Club, Disgrace, the Oscar-winning Tsotsi, Fanie Fourie’s Lobola, the Oscar-nominated Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom, Hotel Rwanda and Blood Diamond, _among many others.

“Moonyeenn helped shape the lives of many actors, directors and writers through her fierce honesty and passion. The South African film industry has lost an icon and a formidable champion of the arts. She will be sorely missed by us all”, read the statement.

Many have taken to social media to express shock and sadness.

Some celebrities, such as artist Nandi Madida, have thanked Lee for believing in them.

Poet Lebo Mashile has described Lee as a "cigar-smoking powerhouse of a woman."

"She played by her own rules. Thank you for your life and your help along the way. Rest in perfect peace and power", said Mashile in her Tweet.

She is survived by her son and daughter.

Timeline

