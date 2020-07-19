‘Thank you for everything’: Tributes for legendary SA director Moonyeenn Lee

She was renowned as one of South Africa’s leading agents and represented some of the country's best-known actors through her company, Moonyeenn Lee & Associates.

CAPE TOWN - South Africans are paying tribute to casting director and agent Moonyeenn Lee, who died due to complications caused by the coronavirus.

Lee passed away on Sunday morning in Johannesburg.

Moonyeenn Lee's 47 years in the film industry earned her a formidable reputation.

She was renowned as one of South Africa’s leading agents and represented some of the country's best-known actors through her company, Moonyeenn Lee & Associates.

She managed the casting of films such as The Bang Bang Club, Disgrace, the Oscar-winning Tsotsi,_ Fanie Fourie’s Lobola_ and the Oscar-nominated _Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom. _

A highlight in her distinguished career was when she became the first South African member of both the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which manages the Oscars.

In her company's statement, Lee is described as someone who “helped shape the lives of many actors, directors and writers through her fierce honesty and passion.”

Many have taken to social media to express shock and sadness.

She leaves her daughter, Cindy Lee, her son, David Lee and her pets, Hitchcock, Eva and Spice.

Mme Moonyeenn Lee, your legendary stare shot straight through my insecurities, your unfiltered belief moulded me and your generous care took in small town boy from Welkom and put big city stars in his eyes. You will be missed, your legacy lives on. pic.twitter.com/fB9o6T0TvI — Lehasa Moloi (@Hasaling) July 19, 2020

Dearest Moon... I’m devastated by this news, thank you for always believing in me and so many other artists so faithfully and fighting for us so fiercely 💔 I’m sending love to your loved ones and our MLA family💔 Rest In Peace #MoonyeennLee pic.twitter.com/59iP01fR4k — Renate Stuurman (@RenateStuurman) July 19, 2020

My agent, my friend, my sister passed away last night. RIP Moonyeenn Lee. I truly have no words to express grief. Thank you for everything. Elder 🙏🏿💝⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ — JohnKani (@JohnKani2) July 19, 2020

RIP: Legendary agent & international casting director, Moonyeenn Lee has died



With a career spanning 47 years, she has left an indelible mark on the creative industry. #RIPMoonyeennLee pic.twitter.com/QDH3M0dE3Z — Kgopolo Mphela (@PhilMphela) July 19, 2020

Moonyeenn Lee was a cigar smoking powerhouse of a woman. She played by her own rules. Thank you for your life and your help along the way. Rest in perfect peace and power. — Bessie’s Head (@lebomashile) July 19, 2020

RIP Moon.

Moonyeenn Lee, my Joburg agent and pioneer of the film scene in SA. Launched many an actor's career and respected the craft like no other. You will be missed!! pic.twitter.com/ghjLS0Xzp8 — Garth Breytenbach (@poormanscaviar) July 19, 2020

RIP to The legendary South African Casting Director and Agent, Moonyeenn Lee. She passed away on Saturday morning, 18th of July 2020 in Johannesburg. #RIPMoonyeennLee pic.twitter.com/cB0GUOp0vb — Actor Spaces (@actorspaces) July 19, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.