20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
Go

‘Thank you for everything’: Tributes for legendary SA director Moonyeenn Lee

She was renowned as one of South Africa’s leading agents and represented some of the country's best-known actors through her company, Moonyeenn Lee & Associates.

Casting director Moonyeenn Lee (R) attends the 2016 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 10, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: AFP
Casting director Moonyeenn Lee (R) attends the 2016 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 10, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: AFP
23 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - South Africans are paying tribute to casting director and agent Moonyeenn Lee, who died due to complications caused by the coronavirus.

Lee passed away on Sunday morning in Johannesburg.

Moonyeenn Lee's 47 years in the film industry earned her a formidable reputation.

She was renowned as one of South Africa’s leading agents and represented some of the country's best-known actors through her company, Moonyeenn Lee & Associates.

She managed the casting of films such as The Bang Bang Club, Disgrace, the Oscar-winning Tsotsi,_ Fanie Fourie’s Lobola_ and the Oscar-nominated _Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom. _

A highlight in her distinguished career was when she became the first South African member of both the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which manages the Oscars.

In her company's statement, Lee is described as someone who “helped shape the lives of many actors, directors and writers through her fierce honesty and passion.”

Many have taken to social media to express shock and sadness.

She leaves her daughter, Cindy Lee, her son, David Lee and her pets, Hitchcock, Eva and Spice.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA