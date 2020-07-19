Report on Ramaphosa addressing nation tonight is fake news - spokesperson

Presidency Spokesperson Khusela Diko has confirmed that there will not be an address by the president.

JOHANNESBURG - The Presidency has dismissed a fake statement making the rounds on social media which announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa would address the nation on Sunday evening.

Diko has urged people to refrain from distributing fake news at a time when South Africans are anxious about COVID-19 as cases continue to rapidly rise.

