OR Tambo Airport robbery suspects to appear in Kempton Park magistrates court

Two people were killed, and several others injured during a foiled robbery at the cargo area outside the airport on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - Police said the suspects arrested in connection with a shooting near OR Tambo International Airport will appear in the Kempton Park Magistrates Court 'soon'. They face armed robbery charges.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has welcomed the swift action of police after they intercepted nine suspects during the crime.

The minister’s spokesperson, Ayanda Alli Paine, said: “The minister has said the brazen acts of criminality will not be tolerated. The state will not allow crime will not prevail, even during the times of COVID-19. We will continue to ensure the health and safety of all.”

Police have, meanwhile, given more details on the failed heist.

The nine men held staff hostage as they were trying to steal personal protective equipment but were intercepted by police. Four members of the group were wounded.

The police and airport security responded to a robbery and intercepted nine men who tried to make off in a truck and bakkie. A shoot-out ensued with two killed and while the others were arrested.

Police found personal protective equipment and three crates containing cellphones. A civilian in the vicinity was also wounded.

Allie-Paine added: “As the country unites to fight against the spread of COVID-19, it has since become clear that there are a few criminal elements who remain hellbent on undermining the rules of the republic.”

