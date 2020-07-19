Sanef expresses concern for media industry amid retrenchments

Primedia is the latest firm to be affected following an announcement that it will be initiating a section 189 process as it looks to restructure the business during a tough economic climate.

JOHANNESBURG - As the negative impact of COVID-19 continues to be felt by many companies, including in the media industry, the South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) has expressed concern at the ongoing waves of retrenchments in the sector.

Primedia is the latest firm to be affected following an announcement that it will be initiating a section 189 process as it looks to restructure the business during a tough economic climate, compounded by the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Media24 and the SABC also face possible retrenchments of many staffers, respectively.

Sanef said the country needed to hear more voices across South Africa to ensure a robust and thriving democracy.

The editors' group has called on all stakeholders to support the media industry including government, corporate and individual citizens.

Sanef launched a relief fund earlier this month for journalists who have lost their livelihoods as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mobile giant MTN has contributed R500,000 to the fund.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.