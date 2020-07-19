SA’s COVID-19 fatalities approach 5k mark,GP still epicentre at over 128k cases

While the Western Cape has the highest number of fatalities, with more than 2,500 deaths, Gauteng is still the province hardest hit by the pandemic.

CAPE TOWN – South Africa has recorded 144 more COVID-19 deaths, pushing the number of people in the country who have succumbed to the virus to 4,948.

While the Western Cape has the highest number of fatalities, with more than 2,500 deaths, Gauteng is still the province hardest hit by the pandemic. The province has now recorded over 128,000 infections.

The country's total caseload now stands at 350, 879 after the health department reported more than 13,000 new infections in the past 24-hour cycle.

Over 182,000 people have recovered from the virus, which translates to a recovery of 52%.

'CURBING THE CYCLE OF INFECTION DEPENDS ON OUR ABILITY TO STAY FOCUSED'

On Saturday Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said the department had noted with concern that fatigue had begun to set in and South Africans have begun slacking in adhering to the COVID-19 regulations.

In a republished letter, Mkhize said: “Masks are being abandoned or not worn properly and there is laxity setting in around frequent hand-washing. This will directly influence the rise in numbers in the next two weeks. We must all appreciate that there is a direct causal link between the surge of cases and our ability, or inability, to adhere to these very basic principles.”

The health minister reminded citizens that a vaccine is not yet available, and there is no cure for COVID-19.

Mkhize reminded South Africans that curbing the spread of the virus lies in their hands.

“Our ability to break the cycle of infection depends on our willingness to remain focused and disciplined and take non-pharmaceutical interventions seriously. We can beat this pandemic together”, he said.

