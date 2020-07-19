R10 million redistributed for ECDs in Western Cape amid COVID-19

The centres taking care of hundreds of children across the province have been permitted to reopen under strict safety measures.

CAPE TOWN - In an effort to ensure children are well looked after, the Social Development Department said it had redistributed R10 million to support early childhood development centres in the Western Cape.

The department said the funds would be issued to social service organisations contracted to assist with ECD registration.

The department's Joshua Chigome said: “The department has reprioritised R10.2 million for registered and conditionally registered early childhood development services for the procurement of personal protective equipment to prepare ECD sites for reopening.”

