NC education working closely with health dept to curb COVID-19 spread in schools

Sixty-two schools in the province have had to close after COVID-19 infections since teaching and learning resumed.

CAPE TOWN – With reports of a possible closure of schools at the end of the month, the Northern Cape Education Department says it working closely with the health ministry to deal with any possible COVID-19 cases at schools.

It comes amid growing calls from unions for schools to be closed until after the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Sunday morning, the City Press reported that Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is now mulling suspending the contact lessons for two to four weeks at the end of the month, but is worried about the precedent this would set for other COVID-19 frontline workers.

Forty-six teachers and 36 pupils have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Northern Cape Education Department spokesperson Geoffrey van der Merwe said: “The collaborative effort between departments of health and education has enabled schools to swiftly deal with positive cases and contact tracing.”

