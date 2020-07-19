20°C / 22°C
Messi scores twice as Barca finish with five-goal rout over Alaves

Lionel Messi should claim a record seventh La Liga golden boot after scoring twice in a 5-0 win over Alaves on Sunday.

Barcelona's Argentine forward Lionel Messi looks on during the Spanish league football match between FC Barcelona and Granada FC at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on 19 January 2020. Picture: AFP
2 hours ago

MADRID - Lionel Messi should claim a record seventh La Liga golden boot after scoring twice in a 5-0 win over Alaves on Sunday as Barcelona ended their disappointing season on a more positive note.

Messi's double takes his league tally to 25 goals for the season and puts him four clear of Karim Benzema in the race for the 'Pichichi Trophy' ahead of Real Madrid's last game later on Sunday at home to Leganes.

