Mandela Lecture: Coronavirus pandemic shone spotlight on inequalities – Guterres

Delivering the keynote address at the 18th annual Nelson Mandela lecture, Guterres said the way towards a fair and sustainable future involves a new social contract and global deal.

CAPE TOWN – United Nations (UN) secretary-general Antonio Guterres has called for international co-operation and solidarity saying, “We stand together, or we fall apart”.

Guterres was speaking at the 18th annual Nelson Mandela lecture on Saturday, 18 July 2020.

The virtual Lecture was organised by the Nelson Mandela Foundation - under the theme “Tackling the Inequality Pandemic: A New Social Contract for a New Era”.

Guterres said the way towards a fair and sustainable future involves a new social contract and global deal.

He said the coronavirus pandemic has demonstrated the fragility of our world and shone the spotlight on inequalities.

The UN Chief said the new global deal must ensure power, wealth and opportunities are shared more broadly at an international level.

He said world leaders must decide which path to follow between “chaos, division and inequality”, or righting the wrongs of the past and moving forward together, for the good of all.

WATCH: 18th Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture: Tackling the inequality pandemic

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.