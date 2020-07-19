Mabuyane accepts unit's report as expert solutions to EC health's challenges

The premier established a project management team that has submitted a report which concluded that patient demand, lack of infrastructure, equipment, and human resource challenges must urgently be addressed at some of these facilities.

CAPE TOWN – An Eastern Cape Project Management Unit will ensure effective, scientific-based interventions are implemented to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the province.

Premier Oscar Mabuyane established the unit to lead the province's COVID-19 containment and mitigation strategy.



The team conducted assessments at some hospitals in the Nelson Mandela Bay and Buffalo City Metros and submitted a report with recommendations to address identified challenges to Mabuyane.



The report concluded patient demand, lack of infrastructure, equipment and human resource challenges must urgently be addressed at some of these facilities.

Eastern Cape Premier spokesperson, Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha said: “When he received the report from the support team, Premier Mabuyane accepted recommendations as an independent expert solution to the challenges facing the department of health and, to some extent, affect its ability to deliver quality healthcare to the people of the province.”

