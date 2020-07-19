Land invasion protests sees new COVID-19 treatment facility set alight

Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato said officers and vehicles were also stoned in a protest in Khayelitsha on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN - Land invasion-related protests have flared up in two areas in Cape Town this weekend.

According to law enforcement, demonstrations broke out in Joe Slovo, Milnerton, after officers removed illegally erected structures on Sunday morning.



A brand new clinic extension facility was set on fire at The Desmond Tutu Hall in Khayelitsha during a protest on Saturday.

‘The City cannot continue to repair facilities that have been destroyed by a selfish few. We cannot condone this criminal behaviour. I call on the community to report these persons who torched the facility to SAPS,’ said Councillor @ZahidBadroodien. pic.twitter.com/hfRpN4ua5s — City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) July 18, 2020

The City of Cape Town said the R1 million clinic facility was opened last week in Makhaza and intended to serve COVID-19 patients with treatment, testing and isolation.

It's understood the protest started after law enforcement tore down structures in a newly formed settlement in Makhaza.

Mayco member for human settlements Malusi Booi said the structures in that settlement were illegally erected.

“It’s city-owned land that is earmarked for development, it's on our budget. We will be building and get a contractor on site but now they are trying to invade that particular site.”

The Khayelitsha Development Forum’s Ndithini Tyhido has called on the community to report those involved in the destruction of the facility to authorities.

“Any protest should be allowed to happen, but all protest must be conducted in a peaceful manner. We find it as an attack on the community of Khayelitsha.”

Khayelitsha Land Invaders Destroy Desmond Tutu Hall on Mandela Day



Initial reports suggest that Khayelitsha Land Invaders have today burned down the Desmond Tutu Hall in protest after the City of Cape Town prevented land invasion in Mfuleni. pic.twitter.com/v3AQ552vBh — Dr Zahid Badroodien (@ZahidBadroodien) July 18, 2020

