Gauteng records over 5k positive COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

The province is the epicentre of the coronavirus in the country after it surpassed the Western Cape.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng has recorded just over 5,000 positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 128,604.

The initial projection warning that Gauteng will reach high levels of COVID-19 infections is now a reality. The latest statement from Health Minister Zweli Mkhize shows how the densely populated province has more than 120,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, the highest number among all provinces compared with 85,411 cases in the Western Cape.

Last week alone the province recorded more than 36,000 new cases.

The affected areas include Johannesburg, which accounts for 54% of the province’s cases followed by Ekurhuleni at 23% and Tshwane by 16%.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 18 July. pic.twitter.com/ynvw1oxUNN — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) July 18, 2020

The death tally is also increasing with 35 deaths reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the provincial number to 956.

On the other hand, there’s been good news, the province has recorded more than 51,000 recoveries.

Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal’s coronavirus command council said the number of people dying from COVID-19 related complications are increasing.

According to statistics from the health ministry, 401 patients have succumbed to the virus in the province so far which accounts for 11% of the country's infections.

Premier Sihle Zikalala said the province could face challenges when it comes to testing. Zikalala has urged residents to comply with the regulations of the lockdown on social gatherings.

“We want to thank the traditional leadership for working with government and sending information to communities by ensuring people adhere with the 50 people rule for funerals.”

