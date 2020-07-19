EC education to take legal action over dodgy PPE delivered to schools

Tests that were conducted on the supplies provided by Nkhiva Trading showed that the sanitisers that had been delivered had far less alcohol content than required.

JOHANNESBURG –The Eastern Cape Education Department is taking legal action against a company that delivered substandard personal protective equipment (PPE) in KwaBhaca.

The shoddy material was meant for schools in the province.

The education department’s Loyiso Phulumane said they can’t allow a situation where children and teachers’ lives are put in danger.

“We have also blocked any payment. We are certainly taking legal steps because it amounts to nothing less than fraud because clearly they have breached the terms of the contract with the department of education, and are endangering the lives of our learners.”

Meanwhile, it's being reported that while some teacher unions are calling for matric pupils to be sent home until at least the 17 July with others are insisting the system remains open.

Government is expected to make a pronouncement on the raging debate around the re-opening of schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the City Press, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is now mulling suspending the contact lessons for two to four weeks at the end of the month.

However, it’s understood unions representing independent schools want teaching and learning to continue - citing children as being low-risk patients if they were to contract the virus.

