Cosatu's strike threats over taxis concessions based on twisted views: Santaco

The association has hit out at labour federation Cosatu, which indicated it may go on strike if the decision is not relooked.

JOHANNESBURG - With pressure mounting for the Transport Department to revise its decision allowing taxis full loading capacity, the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) insists government did not succumb to the industry’s demands.

The association has hit out at the Congress for South African Trade Unions (Cosatu), which indicated it may go on strike if the decision is not relooked.

There's a raging debate around whether taxis should be allowed to ferry passengers at 100% loading capacity as COVID-19 infections continue to soar.

Cosatu said the decision was a deadly appeasement and capitulation. But Santaco said the threats to go on strike were based on twisted views about the taxi industry.

In a statement, the association said Cosatu was being disingenuous and had displayed “absolute ignorance”.

WATCH: Mbalula - taxi windows must be 5cm open

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.