Confirmed: Beyoncé’s film 'Black Is King' will air in Africa

CAPE TOWN – M-Net has shared exciting news for Beyoncé fans in Africa ahead of the premier of her visual film Black Is King.

The film will premiere globally on July 31 2020 and is based on the music of The Lion King: The Gift. It’s been described as “a celebratory memoir for the world on the black experience”.

Filmed in various locations, the film’s cinematography captures beautiful people and landscapes across continents, starting in New York, then Los Angeles, South Africa, West Africa, London and Belgium.

Fantastic BREAKING NEWS! Africa’s most-loved storyteller is bringing @Beyonce's visual album 'Black Is King' to the continent. We’re super excited! #MNet101 will share all the screening details tomorrow, and there will be more great news for @DStv customers. 🔥 @MultiChoiceGRP pic.twitter.com/LHRTMUT8lp — M-Net (@MNet) July 19, 2020

M-Net said it would share screening details for DsTV customers on Monday. The film will also be available in other African countries, including Nigeria, Ghana, Ethiopia and Namibia, among others.

The new trailer provides a glimpse of some of the special guests in the film. They include models Aweng Ade-Chuol and Adut Akech, supermodel Naomi Campbell, Tina Knowles-Lawson, author and Academy Award winning actor Lupita Nyong’o.

The news came as Parkwood Entertainment and Disney released the trailer on Sunday. Watch the trailer in the video below.

