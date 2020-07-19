20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
Go

Confirmed: Beyoncé’s film 'Black Is King' will air in Africa

The film will premiere globally on July 31 2020 and is based on the music of 'The Lion King: The Gift'.

FILE: Singer Beyonce. Picture: Supplied.
FILE: Singer Beyonce. Picture: Supplied.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – M-Net has shared exciting news for Beyoncé fans in Africa ahead of the premier of her visual film Black Is King.

The film will premiere globally on July 31 2020 and is based on the music of The Lion King: The Gift. It’s been described as “a celebratory memoir for the world on the black experience”.

Filmed in various locations, the film’s cinematography captures beautiful people and landscapes across continents, starting in New York, then Los Angeles, South Africa, West Africa, London and Belgium.

M-Net said it would share screening details for DsTV customers on Monday. The film will also be available in other African countries, including Nigeria, Ghana, Ethiopia and Namibia, among others.

The new trailer provides a glimpse of some of the special guests in the film. They include models Aweng Ade-Chuol and Adut Akech, supermodel Naomi Campbell, Tina Knowles-Lawson, author and Academy Award winning actor Lupita Nyong’o.

The news came as Parkwood Entertainment and Disney released the trailer on Sunday. Watch the trailer in the video below.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Lifestyle

COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA