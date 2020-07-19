Community, Saps work together to trace suspect after elderly woman's murder

Police said the victim's neighbour went for a visit and that's when she discovered the elderly woman had been killed.

CAPE TOWN - A 35-year-old suspect has been arrested for murdering an elderly woman in Cofimvaba, in the Eastern Cape.

The man was tracked down in the community with the help of residents.

Provincial police spokesperson colonel Sibongile Soci said: “The neighbour our called the police. The task team followed the leads and with the assistance with community tracked the suspect in area.”

