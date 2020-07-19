20°C / 22°C
Clinician in COVID-19 trial expresses confidence in SA science

Professor Francios Venter is one of three senior clinicians taking part in the country’s efforts to find a vaccine to combat the global health crisis.

FILE: Professor Martin Veller (L), the Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences at the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits University), receives an experimental vaccine for COVID-19 coronavirus at the Respiratory & Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit (RMPRU) at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto on 14 July 2020. Six senior clinicians in the Faculty of Health Sciences at Wits University have volunteered to participate in South Africa’s first COVID-19 vaccine trial. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – A Wits University clinician participating in the country's first COVID-19 vaccine trial has stressed the importance of supporting local scientific projects.

Professor Francios Venter is one of three senior clinicians taking part in the country’s efforts to find a vaccine to combat the global health crisis.

At least 250 participants have been vaccinated in the randomised clinical trial so far.

Venter said it was important to demonstrate how urgent and safe the COVID-19 studies would be.

“I think it’s really important. South Africa has incredible research capacity for the vaccine and millions of lives have been saved over the past 30 years. We desperately need some good news amid this virus.”

Venter added he had enough confidence in science.

“The notion that research gets tested on poor people is not true. It’s quite the opposite… we have confidence in the research and the products. Ourselves as well the participants are on the line.”

