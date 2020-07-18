Veteran actress Elize Cawood passes away at 68

In a post on Fakebook, her daughter, Jenna, confirmed that Cawood had been battling lung cancer after being diagnosed in September last year.

CAPE TOWN - Veteran actress Elize Cawood has died at the age of 68.

In a post on Facebook, her daughter, Jenna, confirmed that Cawood had been battling lung cancer after being diagnosed in September last year.

“Our worlds will never be the same without her, but we celebrate the exquisite human being that she was. Thank you to everyone for you love and support, we truly appreciate it, but we would like some privacy during this time.”

Her career spanned over four decades in the industry and she’s well-known for her roles in local productions including Isidingo, _Binnelanders _and Erfsonders.

Elize Dunster (nee Cawood) passed this morning at 09.19. She was diagnosed with lung cancer in September and fought... Posted by Jenna Jo Dunster on Saturday, 18 July 2020

