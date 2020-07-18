UN chief Antonio Guterres to deliver 18th Annual Nelson Mandela Lecture

The Mandela Day Lecture takes place as part of the commemoration of the birthday of the former president, who would have turned 102 this year.

JOHANNESBURG – United Nations (UN) secretary-general Antonio Guterres will pay tribute to Nelson Mandela in a virtual annual lecture on Saturday.

The Mandela Day Lecture takes place as part of the commemoration of the birthday of the former president, who would have turned 102 this year.

The address, organised by the Nelson Mandela Foundation, comes at a time when the world is grappling with coronavirus which has left millions of people in need of support.

Guterres says the annual lecture will tackle the pandemic of inequality.

“We reflect on the life and work of Nelson Mandela who embodied the highest values of the United Nations, and took action and inspired change. Nelson Mandela injustice and inequality none of us can truly, Nelson Mandela reminded us that as long as poverty, injustice and gross inequality persist in our world, none of us can truly rest. On this Mandela Day let us recall that we can, and must, be part of the quest for better future, dignity and opportunity and prosperity for all people on a healthy planet.”

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa will spend his Mandela Day reading to children at the Ikageng Orphanage in Orlando West in Soweto.

Ramaphosa will be joined virtually by the Nelson Mandela Foundation chief executive officer Sello Hatang, Springbok Captain Siya Kolisi and his wife Rachel, in sharing the word of hope.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.