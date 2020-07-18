20°C / 22°C
Roads reopened after Khayelitsha protest

The cause behind the protest remains unclear but officials have managed to reopen road.

FILE: Rocks blockade a road during a protest. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
FILE: Rocks blockade a road during a protest. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
25 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Law enforcement officials have been deployed to Khayelitsha in Cape Town after to manage protests that broke out earlier.

Th cause behind the unrest is still unclear.

The City’s Wayne Dyason explained: “Protest action occurred in the Khayelitsha area. Spine Road was closed between the N2 and Faure Road. Officials are on scene and the roads have been reopened.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

