Popcru threatens legal action over increasing COVID-19 cases among members

JOHANNESBURG - The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) has threatened to institute criminal charges against station commanders for what it calls the total disregard of the Disaster Management Act.

Popcru claims that officers risked their lives and the managers should be held responsible for increasing the number of COVID-19 infections in the criminal justice cluster.

At the last count, the latest figures of COVID-19 within the criminal justice cluster stands at 9,879.

Correctional Services account for 3,907 while there are 5,972 positive cases within the South African Police Service.

Popcru has raised accused some provincial commissioner and station commanders of flouting regulations and putting their interests before the health and well-being of officers.

The union’s Richard Mamabolo said: “One of the measures we’re going to ensure is to do certain investigations if there were some form of negligence. We’ll have no choice but to press charges.”

Mamabolo has also called for strict compliance to the directive on leave, quarantine protocols, isolation and all other measures that have to do with the COVID-19 related issues in the cluster.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, 101 members from Saps and Correctional Services have died as a result of the deadly virus.

