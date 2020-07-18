Over 60 schools close doors in Northern Cape amid COVID-19

The province is the least affected by the pandemic and has registered 15 COVID-19 deaths.

CAPE TOWN – At least 62 schools in the Northern Cape have had to close after COVID-19 infections since teaching and learning resumed in June.

More than 2,000 positive cases have been recorded.

Since schools reopened, 46 teachers and 36 pupils have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Northern Cape Education spokesperson Geoffrey van der Merwe said officials intervened swiftly to deal with the COVID-19 cases recorded at schools.

“The collaborative efforts between the department of Health and the Department of Education have enabled schools to swiftly deal with positive cases and contact tracing.”

The province's Frances Baard District recorded the most COVID-19 cases, with 781 people testing positive for the coronavirus.

In the Pixley Ka Seme District, 737 people contracted COVID-19.

Around 627 people in the Northern Cape have recovered from the disease.

