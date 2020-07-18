‘My father taught me that hope,on its own,is not enough’: Zenani Mandela

As the world commemorates the life of former President Nelson Mandela, his daughter Zenani says she drew many lessons from her peace icon father.

JOHANNESBURG – Former President Nelson Mandela's daughter Zenani has reflected on the hope her father had for a better world.

On Saturday, the world commemorates what would have been Madiba’s 102nd birthday.

The International Relations Department and The Nelson Mandela Foundation celebrated International Mandela Day on Saturday morning.

Zenani Mandela said she drew many lessons from her late father.

“My father also taught me that hope on its own is not enough. We need to be determined, and when we persevere, we can overcome. However, we must not pretend that we are on an equal footing when it comes to fighting disease. Survival is so much tougher for the millions of people who live in abject poverty.”

ZINDZI MANDELA LAID TO REST A DAY BEFORE MANDELA DAY

This year's Mandela Day comes a day after the former President's youngest daughter, with struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, Zindzi Mandela was laid to rest in Fourways.

The former ambassador to Denmark died on Monday at a Johannesburg hospital at the age of 59 and was laid to rest on Friday.

While it is still not known what caused her death, the family has confirmed that she had tested positive for COVID-19.

Described by President Cyril Ramaphosa as a struggle icon in her own right, Mandela was widely remembered for her delivery of a rejection letter that her father had written to PW Botha from his prison cell in 1985.

The crowd, which had gathered in Soweto, cheered loudly as Mandela raised her fist in the air, and shouted "Amandla" - a gesture that went to capture the hearts and minds of many South Africans who hungered for freedom.

