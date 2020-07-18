Mandela Foundation urges S. Africans to be help those in need amid COVID-19

Thousands of South Africans have lost their livelihoods with the pandemic further entrenching pre-existing inequalities during the lockdown.

JOHANNESBURG - With the country battling an unprecedented rise in COVID-19 infections, the Nelson Mandela Foundation is urging South Africans to use this Mandela Day to be generous in helping those in need.

Thousands of South Africans have lost their livelihoods with the pandemic further entrenching pre-existing inequalities during the lockdown.

South Africa now accounts for 337,000 of the world's more than 14 million COVID-19 infections.

This means the country is firmly among the worst hit nations in the world, with more infections than Mexico, the United Kingdom and Spain.

The foundation which will host the 18th Annual Mandela Day Lecture on Saturday afternoon has implored individuals to embody the former president’s spirit of generosity, resilience and self-sacrifice during these trying times.

Spokesperson Luzuko Koti said: “Hunger, food and nutrition are great challenges. If you can, think of someone in need and buy a few items from the grocery store to help them put food on the table.”

Koti said the lecture would be delivered by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and it will also pay tribute to the struggle icon’s late daughter Zindzi Mandela who died this week.

“The 18 annual lecture could not have come at a more important time as the world is in need of solutions. The person delivering the lecture is right at the centre of leadership. It will be the perfect lecture to honour Madiba and his daughter, who championed so many of his battles around poverty and inequality.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.