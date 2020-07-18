Madiba wanted SA youth to have highest level of education, says Ramaphosa

President Ramaphosa was speaking during a virtual reading session to children of the Ikageng Orphanage while marking Mandela Day.

CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said he wishes former president Nelson Mandela was still around as the country battles the COVID-19 crisis and reflected on Madiba's hopes for the youth.

The President has spoken of Mandela’s life lessons, emphasising the icon’s love for children.

Reading an excerpt from one of Madiba’s many writings, Ramaphosa has called on young people to continue building a new world.

“He went on to say that if there is one appeal I can make, it is that young people must take it upon themselves that they receive the highest education possible, so that they can represent us as well as the future leaders of our country.”

67 MINUTES FOR GOOD

As the country marks Mandela Day, South Africans have found new ways to do their 67 minutes of service within the confines of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Mandela Day would usually see scores of people gathering under one roof eager to give back to their community, but this year it is a little different.

The Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund usually hosts a children’s party to the day.

This year they're inviting walkers, cyclists and runners to join a virtual race event, 67 Kilometres for Mandela Day. The public can register online and each entry costs R250..

The fund's spokesperson Nomthi Mnisi said you don't have to run the 67 kilometres in one day.

"We've extended 67 kilometres for Mandela Day to the end of July. So you've got between today and the end of July to complete 67 kilometres."

The #ImStaying Facebook group is raising funds for an education start-up, Reflective Learning, which helps learners with mathematics.

The movement's founder, Jarette Petzer, said the startup would be matching the donations.

"For every one child that we help, an additional three kids will be helped."

In Cape Town, the Khayelitsha Shack Art School and Theatre is raising funds for their soup kitchen which feeds 300 daily. Funds will also be used to rebuild three shacks.

