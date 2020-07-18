Khayelitsha residents don’t want Gabada’s alleged killer back in their community

Sithembile Klaas allegedly killed 34-year-old Sibongiseni Gabada and stuffed her body into a sports bag in May.

CAPE TOWN – Advocacy group Ilitha Labanthu says the Khayelitsha community has vowed to take a stand against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) as attacks on women continue unabated.

The group joined residents as they protested outside the Khayelitsha Magistrates Court this week, where Sithembile Klaas appeared briefly on charges of murdering his girlfriend.

Klaas allegedly killed 34-year-old Sibongiseni Gabada and stuffed her body into a sports bag in May.

It's been a month since Gabada was laid to rest, but the community remains hurt and angry.

The group’s Welekazi Khatshwa said crimes against women and children are happening far too often and residents were now taking a stand against perpetrators and making the courts understand they don't want alleged killers in their community.

Khatshwa said they would return to court when Klaas is back in the dock in August to demand no bail is granted.

“There are very angry, and they want the justice system to ensure that there are no criminal roaming the streets. A criminal that is accused of raping and killing women and children, there is no way they can get bail.”

Klass was first arrested after Gabada's dismembered body was found stuffed in a bag left next to his shack in H-section in Khayelitsha on the 29 May.

He was released after charges against him were provisionally withdrawn but was rearrested after the National Prosecuting Authority urgently reviewed the initial decision.

