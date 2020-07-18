JHB officials do their part to help communities on Mandela Day

Johannesburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo started the day by handing over a temporary relocation unit in Ivory Park.

JOHANNESBURG - Several activities took place in Johannesburg as part of Nelson Mandela Day.

All over the world people are remembering the icon on what would have been his 102nd birthday.

“In the true spirit of Nelson Mandela, we responded by at least offering a durable house that can last up to 15 years.”

I spent my #67minutes laying a solid foundation & giving back to a Child-Headed Household at Tjovitjo informal settlement in Ward 6, Region G. "Overcoming poverty is not a gesture of charity..."_Nelson Mandela. #MandelaDay2020#ActionAgainstPoverty #WeServeJoburg pic.twitter.com/bSBR9ZEVSJ — Loyiso Lugayeni Masuku (@Loyiso_Masuku) July 18, 2020

His MMC for Community Development Margaret Arnolds spent her 67 minutes in Eldorado Park.

She handed over a fully renovated home to a mother of five.

“It fell within the month of Mandela and we thought let us hand over the house today, which makes it easy to say this is my portion for Mandela Day.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa spent his Mandela Day with the children of Ikageng Orphanage in Orlando, Soweto, in a visual book reading session.

The president later joined the Nelson Mandela Foundation in sharing a word of hope.

Senior Citizens Village extension 3 in Eldorado Park were also recipients of mielie meal for #MandelaDay2020 #67minutes #WeServeJozi @CityofJoburgZA pic.twitter.com/tDgFUecYIa — MMC Margaret Arnolds (@ArnoldsMmc) July 18, 2020

Also delivered mielie meal to an old age home, Andries Meyer in Eldorado Park as part of my #67minutes for #MandelaDay2020 #WeServeJozi @CityofJoburgZA pic.twitter.com/KQC9rFgqMe — MMC Margaret Arnolds (@ArnoldsMmc) July 18, 2020

