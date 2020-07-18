20°C / 22°C
Go

Hamilton takes his record 90th career pole in Hungary

The six-times world champion is aiming to win the race for the eighth time at the Hungaroring on Sunday to equal retired Ferrari great Michael Schumacher’s record for victories at the same grand prix.

FILE: Lewis Hamilton rests ahead of his Spanish Grand Prix race. Picture: @MercedesAMGF1/Twitter.
57 minutes ago

BUDAPEST - Lewis Hamilton took a record-extending 90th career Formula One pole position on Saturday as he led a Mercedes one-two in Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying.

The six-times world champion is aiming to win the race for the eighth time at the Hungaroring on Sunday to equal retired Ferrari great Michael Schumacher’s record for victories at the same grand prix.

Championship-leading Finnish team mate Valtteri Bottas qualified second with the Mercedes-powered Racing Point cars of Canadian Lance Stroll and Mexican Sergio Perez together on the second row.

Timeline

More in Sport

