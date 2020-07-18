Fires destroy dwellings of 155 GP residents & destroy part of WC children’s home

Two people were hospitalised and 155 residents of Plastic View in Tshwane have been affected by a fire that broke out on Saturday morning while the top floor of a Western Cape Children's home has been destroyed.

JOHANNESBURG – Authorities are combing the scene of a devastating fire in Pretoria that left hundreds of residents in plastic view destitute.

It's not clear what caused the blaze that broke out in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Tshwane emergency services spokesperson Charles Mabaso said two people have been taken to hospital.

“At the moment 155 shack dwellers have been affected by the fire. Disaster management is on scene and firefighters are continuing to extinguish spot fires. To patients, one with smoke inhalation and another with minor burns, were transported to hospital by the Gauteng provincial ambulance.”

PLASTIC VIEW INFERNO. PTA EAST. GP. LEAVES HUNDREDS HOMELESS. pic.twitter.com/kCiKd6Exbj — REZA (@crimeairnetwork) July 18, 2020

At the same time, in the Western Cape, a section of a children's home in Cape Town has been gutted in a fire.

The blaze also broke out on Saturday morning at the Holy Cross Children’s Home in Ravensmead.

The City’s Jermain Carelse said the second story of the building was destroyed.

“The City’s fire services were alerted at around 09:53 am, and the fire crew from Belhar fire station were first on the scene. Due to the severity of the fire, more resources were called upon. No injuries were reported, and all persons were accounted for.”

