EC education ‘thoroughly disgusted’ after substandard PPE delivered to schools

Tests conducted on supplies provided by Nkhiva trading showed that the delivered sanitisers had far less alcohol content than that required.

CAPE TOWN – The Eastern Cape Education Department has described as utterly shameful and unethical the delivery of substandard personal protection equipment (PPE) to schools in the community of Kwa-Bhaca.

The shoddy material was meant for pupils and teachers in the area - as well as other departments working during the COVID-19 lockdown period.

Some schools have also complained that the material was kept in inappropriate containers.

The education department’s Loyiso Phulumane said this is unacceptable.

We found that sanitiser was not up to scratch. Some of the samples have as low a content as sanitiser 4% of alcohol. Thoroughly disgusted by this behaviour by the service provider.”

The Eastern Cape has also been embroiled in a scandal relating to the so-called 'scooters-saga'.

The health department in the province had procured scooters which Minister Zweli Mkhize later pointed out were not fit for purpose and should not be used to transport patients in need of medical attention.

Authorities in the province later clarified that the scooters were never meant to act as ambulances, but were for the transportation of much needed medical supplies – a claim many believe is just a cover-up.

