EC Education Dept calls out service provider over poor-quality sanitiser

Tests conducted on supplies provided by Nkhiva Trading showed that the delivered sanitisers had far less alcohol content than that required.

JOHANNESBURG - The Eastern Cape Education Department said sanitiser delivered to schools in the community of KwaBhaca was not up to scratch.

The Education Department’s Loyiso Phulumani said this was unacceptable.

“We found the sanitiser was not up to scratch and some had low content and up to 4%. We’re disgusted by the behaviour of the service provider.”

The shoddy material was meant for pupils and teachers in the area, as well as other departments working during the COVID-19 lockdown period. Some schools have also complained that the material was kept in inappropriate containers.

The Eastern Cape has also been embroiled in a scandal relating to the so-called scooters-saga. The Health Department in the province had procured scooters which Minister Zweli Mkhize later pointed out were not fit for purpose and should not be used to transport patients in need of medical attention.

Authorities in the Eastern Cape later clarified that the scooters were never meant to act as ambulances but were for the transportation of much-needed medical supplies, a claim many believe is just a cover-up.

