Eastern Cape gets project management unit in fight against COVID-19

A support team of experts was appointed by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize to assist the province with its COVID-19 interventions.

CAPE TOWN - A project management unit is being established to lead the Eastern Cape’s COVID-19 containment and mitigation responses.

Experts appointed to address challenges within the provincial Health Department said inadequate coordination between tertiary, regional and district hospitals should be fixed through the revised command and control structure.

A support team of experts was appointed by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize to assist the province with its COVID-19 interventions.

“The PMU is the authority that will ensure that all the findings in the report are addressed.”

Eastern Cape Premier spokesperson Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha said the team assessed hospitals, as well as systems used within the Health Department.

The support team has called for urgent intervention to address problems in hospitals, like the Dora Nginza Hospital in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro, which is under strain, as a result of patient demand, lack of infrastructure, equipment and human resource challenges.

Sicwetsha explained the project management unit has been tasked with strengthening effective, scientifically based COVID-19 fighting interventions.

At least 772 people in the province have died as a result of COVID-19 and more than 41,000 recovered.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.