Department sets record straight on ‘exaggerated’ COVID-19 claims at Mediclinic

JOHANNESBURG - The Free State Health Department has dismissed as untrue claims that the Bloemfontein Mediclinic is battling to control COVID-19 cases.

A voice note claiming to be from a senior staff member has been doing the rounds, alleging that the clinic has reached a crisis point with staff members not coping.

But the Free State Health Department’s Mondli Mvambi said the recording was an exaggeration of the current situation.

“The Free State Department of Health would like to set the record straight that the claims made in the voice note circulated around is not true.”

The voice note also claims that the number of COVID-19 infections made public was not a true reflection.

However, Mvambi denied this claim.

“Contrary to the exaggerated claims, in total there are 65 positive patients with a total of 13 deaths in the four months from April until now.”

Free State now has 8,290 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 47 deaths.

