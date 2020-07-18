20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • -1°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
Go

Barack Obama pays tribute to John Lewis

Lewis passed away on Saturday, 18 July, at the age of 80, seven months after announcing that he had advanced pancreatic cancer.

In this file photo taken on 07 March 2015 US President Barack Obama hugs US Representative John Lewis, Democrat of Georgia, one of the original marchers at Selma, during an event marking the 50th Anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery civil rights marches at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama. Picture: AFP
In this file photo taken on 07 March 2015 US President Barack Obama hugs US Representative John Lewis, Democrat of Georgia, one of the original marchers at Selma, during an event marking the 50th Anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery civil rights marches at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama. Picture: AFP
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former US President Barack Obama said civil rights icon John Lewis had left an indelible mark following his death.

Lewis passed away on Saturday, 18 July, at the age of 80, seven months after announcing that he had advanced pancreatic cancer.

Lewis was one of the “big six" civil rights leaders, which included Martin Luther King, and helped to organise the historic 1963 march on Washington.

Obama said he spoke to the congress man recently and he could not have been prouder of the work done by activists to fight against police brutality following protests sparked by the death of George Floyd.

Former US President Bill Clinton and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton have also paid tribute to civil rights icon.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in World

COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA