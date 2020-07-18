Barack Obama pays tribute to John Lewis

Lewis passed away on Saturday, 18 July, at the age of 80, seven months after announcing that he had advanced pancreatic cancer.

JOHANNESBURG - Former US President Barack Obama said civil rights icon John Lewis had left an indelible mark following his death.

Lewis passed away on Saturday, 18 July, at the age of 80, seven months after announcing that he had advanced pancreatic cancer.

Not many of us get to live to see our own legacy play out in such a meaningful, remarkable way. John Lewis did:https://t.co/KbVfYt5CeQ — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 18, 2020

Lewis was one of the “big six" civil rights leaders, which included Martin Luther King, and helped to organise the historic 1963 march on Washington.

Obama said he spoke to the congress man recently and he could not have been prouder of the work done by activists to fight against police brutality following protests sparked by the death of George Floyd.

Former US President Bill Clinton and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton have also paid tribute to civil rights icon.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.