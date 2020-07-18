Arson probe launched after French cathedral fire

The fire erupted on Saturday morning inside the gothic cathedral in the western city, destroying the organ, but firefighters brought the blaze under control within hours.

NANTES – French prosecutors said they had opened an arson inquiry after fire damaged a cathedral in the city of Nantes on Saturday, noting the blaze had erupted in "three separate places".

"An arson investigation has been opened, there are no conclusions to be drawn now because we have a lot of investigations to make which could introduce new elements," Nantes prosecutor Pierre Sennes told AFP.

