2 killed, 7 wounded in alleged robbery at OR Tambo Airport

The circumstances surrounding the incident were under investigation.

OR Tambo International Airport. Picture: Supplied
29 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Two people have been killed and seven others wounded in an alleged robbery at the cargo area outside OR International Tambo Airport on Saturday afternoon.

The circumstances surrounding the incident were under investigation. Paramedics said they arrived on the scene to find several men, believed to be the suspects behind the crime, lying on the ground around the premises.

The seven men sustained gunshot wounds, with some of them in a serious condition.

They are being treated a nearby hospital under police supervision.

