Zondwa Mandela remembers his mom Zindzi as being selfless, true to herself

The activist and ambassador to Denmark died at a Johannesburg hospital on Monday after contracting COVID-19.

JOHANNESBURG – Zindzi Mandela's son Zondwa remembered his mother as a kind and loving person who stayed true to herself.

“People can take the lesson of being honest with oneself, as pure as possible and continuously putting people first.”

Zondwa said that his mother was brave, and never hid her true self.

In February, Mandela took to Twitter saying that she was heartbroken after FW de Klerk denied that apartheid was a crime against humanity during an interview with the public broadcaster.

As a loyal and dedicated member of @MYANC I am heartbroken💔this happened to my Mother and many others under De Klerk's watch. According to his interview, he justified this, therefore saying that that my Mother and others deserved this aggression. What do we stand for? pic.twitter.com/wN0dPorOQ2 — Zindzi Mandela (@ZindziMandela) February 13, 2020

Meanwhile, many mourners have described her as a true hero and someone who was prepared to lay down her life for the country.

The African National Congress’ national executive committee member Nomvula Mokonyane said: “The invisible enemy has been able to take her away from us when she has survived bullets, torture and pain inflicted by the apartheid government.”

Mandela has been laid to rest beside her mother, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, at the Fourways Memorial Park.

