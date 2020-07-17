Zondo Inquiry: PwC auditor struggles to explain irregularities with SAA contract

The state capture commission said if the contract was irregular, payments for that period amounting to more than R69 million would also be irregular.

JOHANNESBURG - PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) auditor Pule Mothibe on Friday struggled to explain to the state capture commission how the firm’s contract with South African Airways (SAA) continued for five years without tender when the first appointment letter clearly indicated it was only for a year.

Mothibe told the commission’s chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, that in his understanding PwC would not have accepted the contract in the first place if it was only for 12 months because it would not be commercially viable.

However, Mothibe said that to his knowledge, private and public sector audit contracts were renewed without procurement.

On Friday morning, the commission asked him about media reports that flagged governance irregularities at SAA and if PwC paid attention to such reports.

“Had the team identified the article it would have been of interest to the team,” Mothibe said in response to a question from the commission’s evidence leader Advocate Kate Hofmeyer.

