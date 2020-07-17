Zindzi Mandela as a true hero - ANC's Jeff Radebe

Mandela was laid to rest at the Fourways Memorial Park in north Johannesburg on Friday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) heavyweight Jeff Radebe has hailed Zindzi Mandela as a true hero, who was prepared to lay down her life for the freedom of South Africans.

The activist and ambassador to Denmark died on Monday at the age of 59.

Speaking after the private funeral service, Radebe said that she was a leader in her own right.

"She was even prepared to lay down her own life, joining uMkhonto we Sizwe, the military wing of the ANC. There are many stories being told by Minister Ayanda Dladla last night about her activism in terms of ensuring the safety of our comrades but also being involved in action herself."

Meanwhile, ANC NEC member Nomvula Mokonyane said that she would forever treasure her friendship with Zindzi Mandela.

"The invisible enemy took her away from us when she has survived bullets, torture and the pain inflicted by the apartheid system."

