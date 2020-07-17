20°C / 22°C
Kate Winslet to be honoured at Toronto film festival in September

The tribute awards are given to actors, directors, and other film professionals for their exceptional contributions to the industry.

FILE: Kate Winslet accepts the Actors Inspiration Award onstage at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Patron of the Artists Awards 2017 at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on 9 November 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Picture: AFP.
FILE: Kate Winslet accepts the Actors Inspiration Award onstage at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Patron of the Artists Awards 2017 at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on 9 November 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Picture: AFP.
48 minutes ago

MONTREAL - British actress Kate Winslet will be honoured with the Tribute Actor Award at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September, organisers announced Thursday.

The ceremony will take place virtually on 15 September, halfway through the festival that is the largest of its kind in North America.

"Kate's brilliant and compelling onscreen presence continues to captivate, entertain and inspire audiences and actors alike," said Joana Vicente, the TIFF executive director and co-head, in a statement.

From her first film Heavenly Creatures, which helped propel her to stardom, to Mildred Pierce, _The Reader, _and her unforgettable work in Titanic, Winslet's "onscreen presence is as powerful and courageous as the women she chooses to portray," Vicente said.

Winslet, who won the 2009 best actress Oscar for her role in The Reader, is "one of the best and most respected actresses of her generation," Vicente concluded.

The awards are given to actors, directors, and other film professionals for their exceptional contributions to the industry.

Due to the coronavirus, the 45th edition of the TIFF will take place from 10-19 September in a hybrid format that will combine in-person and virtual events.

Timeline

