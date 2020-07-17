WC sees slight easing in COVID-19 cases, Winde warns residents to stay vigilant

But it's too early to say the worst is over. Over 2,500 people had died in the Cape, while more than 63,000 have recovered.

CAPE TOWN – Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said that health authorities were seeing a slight easing in COVID-19 infections, particularly in the Cape metro.

But it's too early to say the worst is over. The province has recorded nearly 83,000 cases since March when infections were first confirmed.



Over 2,500 people had died in the Cape, while more than 63,000 have recovered.

Winde and his team have warned that residents have to continue being vigilant.

Premier Alan Winde said that hospital admissions for COVID-19 had stabilised over the past ten days across private and public hospitals in the Western Cape.

There's been a decrease in the number of critical care bed occupancy rate as well. It hit a daily maximum of 320 patients. It's currently at between 270 and 280 patients.

There's also been a noticeable decrease in total COVID-19 daily patient admissions.

The premier said that the acute care hospital capacity in the Cape Metro, including both patients with COVID-19 and without it, has not yet exceeded 70%.

He said that the field hospitals that were running in various areas of the city had been key to alleviating the pressure.

Winde added that the provincial Health Department would now be working on plans to scale-up non-COVID-19 health services and responses, which have been negatively impacted by the pandemic.

This will include scaling up chronic disease management, HIV and TB management, child and women's health services and the systematic reintroduction and scaling up of elective surgery, over the next eight months.

