Vygieskraal residents continue search for duo swept away in canal by storm

CAPE TOWN - Residents in the Vygieskraal informal settlement in Athlone have over the past few days taken turns to search the cold waters of a canal running through their community and into neighbouring areas for the bodies of an 8-year-old girl who fell into the water and a fellow resident who had jumped in to try and rescue her.

Last Thursday, Abieda Paulse fell into the canal while playing with friends. Yusuf Kiriboto attempted to save her but they both got swept away.

The following day, police divers suspended a search when they encountered thick undergrowth in the Black River and adverse weather conditions and it's not clear whether that's resumed.

Community leader Moegamat Salie Davids said that police had been tight-lipped about their search and investigation and residents have taken it upon themselves to find the missing pair.

"Up until today, they've been looking in the canal - they've walked from Belgravia to Bokmakierie, Highlands and all the way to Milnerton to search [for the two]."

Davids said that the community would not give up in their search.

"As a community leader and a father, I feel like we have to take this into our own hands because only helped us for an hour and then they left. Our councillor came in, brought food to the area but that's not the real purpose. We need the bodies, we need closure."

