20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 11°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 8°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 11°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 6°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 14°C
Go

'Used car prices are plummeting. Sellers are desperate and willing to negotiate'

Kabous le Roux | one day ago

Used cars – it’s a buyers’ market, says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.

Toyota metal logo up close. Image: 123rf.com

If you’re looking to buy – and you have the money, now is the time.

The average price of a used Ford Ranger – South Africa’s most popular pre-owned vehicle – has fallen by R10 263 (with mileage less than 90 000 kilometres) between March and May, according to Sunday Times.

In May, a Toyota Corolla with about 90 000 kilometres on the clock cost you, on average, R44 184 less than in March.

Pippa Hudson interviewed De Siena.


Related articles:


…The average prices of key models [used] in South Africa such as Toyota Corolla and Hilux have dropped…

Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist

According to AutoTrader, the prices of key used models – such as the Toyota Corolla - have dropped by as much as R40 000… that is to be expected.

Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist

A lot of motorists are desperate to get out of their cars and willing to take a lower price… If you are able to buy a car, this is a particularly good time… In the used-car market, most sellers are willing to negotiate at the moment.

Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist

I don’t see prices recovering, probably into 2022…

Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Used car prices are plummeting. Sellers are desperate and willing to negotiate'

More in Business

COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA