Tsunami warning issued after 7.3 magnitude strikes off Wau in Papua New Guinea

WASHINGTON – A warning for “hazardous tsunami waves” was issued for coastal regions within 300km (186.41 miles) of Wau, Papua New Guinea after a 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck the region, the US Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

The quake was at a depth of 85.2km, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS), and struck offshore 18km east-southeast of Wau.

