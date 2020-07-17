Sibongiseni Gabada murder: Advocacy group calls for justice for GBV victims

Sithembile Klaas is accused of killing 34-year-old Sibongiseni Gabada and stuffing her body into a sports bag in May.

CAPE TOWN - A community in Khayelitsha is calling for no bail for a man accused of killing his girlfriend.

Sithembile Klaas appeared briefly in the Khayelitsha Magistrates Court this week and his bail application was postponed to August.

Klaas is accused of killing 34-year-old Sibongiseni Gabada and stuffing her body into a sports bag in May.

Members of advocacy group Ilitha Labanthu brandished placards as they protested outside the Khayelitsha Magistrates Court where Klaas appeared earlier this week.

The group’s Welekazi Khatshwa said residents were angry as gender-based violence (GBV) continued unabated, with most cases having one common thread - the perpetrators being known to their victims.

“The community is very angry over the raping and killing of women in our society, and they want justice to be served,” Khatshwa said.

Klaas was first arrested after Gabada’s dismembered body was found stuffed in a bag left next to his shack in H-section in Khayelitsha on 29 May.

He was released after charges against him were provisionally withdrawn but he was re-arrested after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) urgently reviewed the initial decision.

