SA sees record number of single-day COVID-19 fatalities

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has reported a record high of 216 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24-hour cycle, bringing the total death toll to 4,669.

The Health Ministry said that more than 13,000 new cases of the virus had been detected, bringing the total number of known infections to more than 324,000.

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 324 221, the total number of deaths is 4 669 and the total number recoveries is 165 591 pic.twitter.com/cf5BzalpaG — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) July 16, 2020

Gauteng, the smallest and most populous province in the country, is the worst hit among all nine provinces.

Gauteng has recorded the highest number of fatalities in the last 24-hour cycle, with 86 people having died after contracting COVID-19.

Forty-seven others passed away in the Western Cape, while 25 patients succumbed to the virus in the Eastern Cape.

Gauteng now accounts for 36% of the country's infection rate while the Western Cape is responsible for 26%.

On the positive side, the recovery rate stands at 51%, with more than 165,000 people having recovered.

Testing has also been ramped up, with 46,000 samples being processed over the past day.

