SA sees record number of single-day COVID-19 fatalities

Gauteng has recorded the highest number of fatalities in the last 24-hour cycle, with 86 people having died after contracting COVID-19. Forty-seven others passed away in the Western Cape, while 25 patients succumbed to the virus in the Eastern Cape.

Emergency paramedics wearing a full COVID-19 coronavirus personal protective equipment (PPE) transfer an empty gurney to an ambulance at the Greenacres Hospital in Port Elizabeth, on 10 July 2020. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has reported a record high of 216 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24-hour cycle, bringing the total death toll to 4,669.

The Health Ministry said that more than 13,000 new cases of the virus had been detected, bringing the total number of known infections to more than 324,000.

Gauteng, the smallest and most populous province in the country, is the worst hit among all nine provinces.

Gauteng has recorded the highest number of fatalities in the last 24-hour cycle, with 86 people having died after contracting COVID-19.

Forty-seven others passed away in the Western Cape, while 25 patients succumbed to the virus in the Eastern Cape.

Gauteng now accounts for 36% of the country's infection rate while the Western Cape is responsible for 26%.

On the positive side, the recovery rate stands at 51%, with more than 165,000 people having recovered.

Testing has also been ramped up, with 46,000 samples being processed over the past day.

